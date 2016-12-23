Putin Hopes to Establish Constructive Ties With New US Administration

© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office Kremlin Hopeful of Constructive US Approach to Russia Under Trump - Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Friday he wanted to establish a constructive, businesslike relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump and his administration.

"I would like us to have businesslike constructive relations with the recently-elected president as well as future leaders of the Democratic Party for the benefit of both the United States and Russia and their people," Putin said at the annual news conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 22 holds a major end-of-the-year press conference.

