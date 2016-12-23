Register
14:18 GMT +323 December 2016
    Trump's Call to Enhance US Nuclear Potential Unsurprising - Putin

    © AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY
    114921

    Russian President Vladimir Putin expected from Donald Trump the willing to reinforce US nuclear capabilities, as it was said at an annual press conference.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures to the news media as he appears outside the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US Should Strengthen, Expand Nuclear Capability - Trump
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The call of US President-elect Donald Trump to reinforce US nuclear capabilities and its army was not as surprising as the attempts by the current administration to prove the obvious fact of the US Army's superiority, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an annual press conference.

    "As for President-elect of the Unites States Donald Trump [and his comment on nuclear enhancement], there is nothing new. During his election campaign, he spoke about the necessity to strengthen US nuclear capabilities, its army, this is not surprising," Putin said.

    "To be honest, I was surprised by the statements of the official representatives of the current [US] administration, who, for some reason, began to try proving that the US Army is the most powerful in the world. Nobody is arguing about that," the president said.

    On Thursday, Trump wrote on his Twitter account that the United States had to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."

      peaceactivist2
      At this high tech and know-how age, you make your move, they make their moves too. Just few steps behind you. Vote me president 2020 and i shall make the world free of nukes.
