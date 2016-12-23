China Hopes US to Avoid Harmful Situation in Bilateral Realtions

© AP Photo/ Manish Swarup Remains of US Servicemen Missing Since WWII Recovered Near Indo-China Border

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China's Ministry of Commerce hopes that the United States will not create a situation that would ultimately harm both countries, as trade and economic relations between the sides are mutually beneficial, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"The trade and economic relations between China and the United States are mutually beneficial, while the fight is mutually harmful… Washington should not create a sitution which is neither beneficial for the United States, nor for the other. Recently there were statements advocating for such behavior," Shen Danyang told a news briefing.

According to Shen, a mutually beneficial trade situation between the two countries was unlikely to change, as well as the desire of both counties' commerce and industry to deepen cooperation.

Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the relations between China and the United States could face some difficulties and uncertainties in the future.

The Chinese concerns about incoming President Donald Trump's administration were aggravated after on December 2 Trump became the first US president or president-elect to speak with a Taiwanese leader in an official capacity since 1979. On December 11, Trump said he would not be bound by the US "one China" policy regarding relations with Taiwan.

Trump has repeatedly expressed the desire to focus on the economic development of the United States and bilateral trade deals. Earlier on Friday, Trump's adviser said that the future of US trade relationships with other nations under Trump's administration may suffer in the short-term but would eventually improve.

On Wednesday, Trump announced the establishment of the White House National Trade Council. The new body will complement other organizations within the White House — the National Security Council, the National Council for Economy, the Domestic Policy Council — to fulfill the president’s vision of peace and prosperity through military and economic strength.

