Russian Security Council Head, Iraq Security Adviser Discuss Countering Terror

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed with Iraqi National Security Adviser to the country’s prime minister Faleh Fayad in Moscow the issues of counteracting international terrorism in the Middle East, the council's press service said Friday in a statement.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Faleh Fayad discussed issues of countering international terrorism in the Middle East. The sides confirmed their readiness to further expand and strengthen comprehensive Russia-Iraq cooperation, including on the platform of the two countries’ security councils," the statement read.