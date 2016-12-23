Armenia Approves Draft Eurasian Economic Union Customs Code

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — The Customs Code draft was introduced due to the necessity of providing unified customs regulations on the union’s customs territory. It is essential for standardizing the process of customs clearance at the external borders of EAEU.

"The document [draft agreement] is very complicated and was produced with difficulty. It is necessary to maximally adapt it to our current legislation," Karapetyan said on Thursday.

The Customs Code draft was first considered in November. On December 8, at a meeting of the Heads of Member States of the EAEU Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Customs Code would be finalized on December 26 in St. Petersburg at a session of the union’s highest body.

The EAEU was founded in 2014 and is aimed at providing the free movement of goods, services, labor as well as single policy in certain sectors. The member states of the union are the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.