Tokyo, London Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Reactor Construction

Japan considers allocating approximately $8.5 billion for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the United Kingdom via such state financial institutions as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Development Bank of Japan, the news agency said.
Japan’s strategy on economic growth by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe implies export of nuclear technologies, thus, Hitachi Corporation intends to build six reactors in the United Kingdom after purchasing British Horizon Nuclear Power in 2012.
