Kremlin Believes Smart People in West Find Russophobia Unacceptable

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, a Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed that 71 percent of the US citizens did not believe that Russia was behind Hillary Clinton’s election loss despite a major media campaign to prove otherwise.

"I believe that we need to respect any country. But when the heavy rotation of such a fierce Russophobia becomes evident, then more or less thinking people are rejecting it," Peskov told Rossiya 24 broadcaster in an interview commenting on the fake news criticizing Russia and reaction on them.