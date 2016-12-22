Author of NY Daily News Article on Karlov’s Death ‘Deranged’ - Kremlin

"You know, unfortunately, there are a lot of people who are not quite sane, and often — completely deranged, with a perverted understanding of what is good and what is bad. I do not think that these people, who of course include the article’s author, deserve any references or any kind of memory," Peskov said, when asked whether Moscow intends to seek an apology from Kuntzman.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the ministry would send a letter demanding an apology from the newspaper for the article, as it justifies the actions of the terrorist who killed Karlov. Author Gersh Kuntzman has so far refused to apologize for the controversial article.
On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. The attack has been labeled a terrorist attack.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete expected from the Westerners who finance and arm the criminals they call rebels Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete You can stuff a rag in the mouth of the virulent by not listening to them in the first place. Sure, they will get up in your face and even spit on righteousness, but they did that to Him, too. Ruthless, bitter hostility; you have to have been there to understand my meaning... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete asimpleguest, You are speaking of Kissinger and Brezizinski, right? They shaped the foreign policies of the West for years, and no one did it better. The thing is, they weren't Westerners either...
