Register
17:10 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Flowers are placed in front of a portrait of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov in the Foreign Ministry in Moscow a day after the assassination of the Russian ambassador in the Turkish capital

    Author of NY Daily News Article on Karlov’s Death ‘Deranged’ - Kremlin

    © AFP 2016/ Natalia KOLESNIKOVA
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey (103)
    81261260

    The New York Daily News article on Andrey Karlov's murder in Ankara could only be written by an ignorant person, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    Moscow residents lay flowers near Russian Foreign Ministry in memory of slain Ambassador Karlov
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    NY Daily News Joins Daesh in Celebrating Assassination of Andrey Karlov
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The New York Daily News article on the murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, which compares Karlov to a Third Reich ambassador, could only be written by a person with a perverted understanding of what is good and what is evil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    "You know, unfortunately, there are a lot of people who are not quite sane, and often — completely deranged, with a perverted understanding of what is good and what is bad. I do not think that these people, who of course include the article’s author, deserve any references or any kind of memory," Peskov said, when asked whether Moscow intends to seek an apology from Kuntzman.

    Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the ministry would send a letter demanding an apology from the newspaper for the article, as it justifies the actions of the terrorist who killed Karlov. Author Gersh Kuntzman has so far refused to apologize for the controversial article.

    On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. The attack has been labeled a terrorist attack.

    Topic:
    Assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey (103)

    Related:

    Israeli Ambassador to Turkey Got Letter From Karlov Morning After Assassination
    Outstanding Diplomat Karlov Tried to Save Russian-Turkish Relations – Kremlin
    Russian Ambassador Karlov's Murder 'Was Devastating' for Putin
    Tags:
    assassination, murder, spokesman, ambassador, New York Daily News, Andrei Karlov, Maria Zakharova, Dmitry Peskov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      asimpleguest
      expected from the Westerners who finance and arm the criminals they call rebels
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      You can stuff a rag in the mouth of the virulent by not listening to them in the first place. Sure, they will get up in your face and even spit on righteousness, but they did that to Him, too. Ruthless, bitter hostility; you have to have been there to understand my meaning...
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toasimpleguest(Show commentHide comment)
      asimpleguest, You are speaking of Kissinger and Brezizinski, right? They shaped the foreign policies of the West for years, and no one did it better. The thing is, they weren't Westerners either...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok