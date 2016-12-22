Author of NY Daily News Article on Karlov’s Death ‘Deranged’ - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev NY Daily News Joins Daesh in Celebrating Assassination of Andrey Karlov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The New York Daily News article on the murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, which compares Karlov to a Third Reich ambassador, could only be written by a person with a perverted understanding of what is good and what is evil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"You know, unfortunately, there are a lot of people who are not quite sane, and often — completely deranged, with a perverted understanding of what is good and what is bad. I do not think that these people, who of course include the article’s author, deserve any references or any kind of memory," Peskov said, when asked whether Moscow intends to seek an apology from Kuntzman.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the ministry would send a letter demanding an apology from the newspaper for the article, as it justifies the actions of the terrorist who killed Karlov. Author Gersh Kuntzman has so far refused to apologize for the controversial article.

On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. The attack has been labeled a terrorist attack.