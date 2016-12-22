Chinese Leader Expresses Condolences Over Murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

© AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE Russian Ambassador's Assassin Tried to Kill Russian-Turkish Partnership

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed his condolences over the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov and said that China was ready to enhance cooperation with Russia in combating terrorism, the Russian Embassy in China said on Thursday.

"I was shocked by the terrorist attack in Ankara, in which Russian Ambassador to Turkey Karlov was killed. The Chinese side strongly condemns this violent terrorist attack against the diplomat. On behalf of the Chinese government, Chinese people and on my own behalf I express our deepest condolences and ask to convey them to Karlov’s relatives," Xi said in a message received by the Russian embassy.

Xi stressed in a message that "Chinese side confirms its determination" to enhance cooperation with Russia in fight against international terrorism and ensuring security in the world.

The condolence messages over the fatal shooting of Russian ambassador have also been sent by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Premier Li Keqiang.

On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. Three more people were also injured in the attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

A farewell ceremony for the Russian ambassador is expected to take place later in the day in the Russian capital, with President Vladimir Putin expected to attend.