Chinese Leader Expresses Condolences Over Murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

"I was shocked by the terrorist attack in Ankara, in which Russian Ambassador to Turkey Karlov was killed. The Chinese side strongly condemns this violent terrorist attack against the diplomat. On behalf of the Chinese government, Chinese people and on my own behalf I express our deepest condolences and ask to convey them to Karlov’s relatives," Xi said in a message received by the Russian embassy.
Xi stressed in a message that "Chinese side confirms its determination" to enhance cooperation with Russia in fight against international terrorism and ensuring security in the world.
On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. Three more people were also injured in the attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.
A farewell ceremony for the Russian ambassador is expected to take place later in the day in the Russian capital, with President Vladimir Putin expected to attend.
