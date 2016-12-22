Iranian, Kazakh Leaders to Meet on Thursday in Astana

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russian-Iranian Business Council to Hold Meeting on Friday

ASTANA (Sputnik) – The meeting between the two heads of states will be held on Thursday in Astana, the representative said, adding that in addition to the talks, a session of the Kazakh-Iranian Business Council will take place where joint investment projects and various bilateral trade issues will be discussed.

Rouhani will arrive in Kazakhstan on an official visit on Thursday.

A number of documents on economic, customs and tourism cooperation, among others, are expected to be signed during the visit.