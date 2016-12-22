Register
17:14 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Canadian LAV-III

    Canada Admits Weapons Sold to Riyadh May Have Been Used In Yemen

    © Photo: Wikipedia/Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
    World
    Get short URL
    986605

    The Canadian government has admitted that weapons it sold to Saudi Arabia were used in Riyadh’s invasion of Yemen, even while denouncing the conflict publicly. Ottawa is being sued by Daniel Turp, a Universite de Montreal professor, alleging that Canada’s $15 billion weapons-export deal with the kingdom is assisting with its involvement in Sana’a.

    In a Montreal federal court, Canada is contending that the authority to decide what constitutes a legal weapons sale lies not with the court, but with Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion. Ottawa maintains that this should be the case even if the country’s Light Armored Vehicles (LAVs) are used in a war responsible for the death of thousands of civilians. 

    The Canadian Parliament is seen on October 23, 2014, in Ottawa, the day after multiple shootings in the capital city and Parliament buildings left a soldier dead and others wounded
    © AFP 2016/ PETER MCCABE
    Canada Rejects Proposal to Scrutinize Arms Exports to Rights Abusers

    Turp’s lawyer, Andre Lesperance, told the court that, "To give arms to a country that uses them to violate human rights is to contribute to that violation…It’s beyond willful blindness." according to RT.

    In April, Dion admitted to pushing the Saudi weapons sale through, and told an editorial board that he acted with only one other minister and did not receive counsel from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or other advisors.

    Stephane Dion
    © AFP 2016/ GEOFF ROBINS
    Stephane Dion

    "It’s not a cabinet decision. It’s a minister’s decision," he said, according to the Globe and Mail, "I made my decision with the consultation of the Minister of Trade Madame Freeland." 

    Dion added that reneging on the $15-billion deal could sour possible relations with Saudi Arabia in the future, saying, "If you cancelled a contract of this magnitude, it will resonate everywhere – until the United Nations. And Saudi Arabia will have to react. Don’t think they will praise Canada."

    Dion’s admission contradicts comments he made to a Senate Committee in February that minimized his government’s role in the arms deal. "First of all, the government is not approving this contract." he claimed, "The government is simply refusing to cancel a contract approved by the former government, a contract between a private company and Saudi Arabia." 

    A military unit from Canada marches during a military parade marking Polish Armed Forces Day, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Canada Conceals Provision of Military Resources Under Arms Deal With Riyadh

    Ottawa’s legal defense justified the sale by asserting Riyadh’s right to use weaponry as they see fit and pointing out that the kingdom does not pose a security threat to Canada.

    Vice News quoted government lawyers saying, "Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Canada and an important ally in the region, plagued with instability, terrorism, and conflict," and, "More particularly, the fact that Saudi Arabia is not a threat, but moreso a key military ally who backs efforts of the international community to fight the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and the instability in Yemen. The acquisition of these next-generation vehicles will help in those efforts, which are compatible with Canadian defense interests."

    Despite claims from Ottawa to operate in an "open and transparent" manner, the government is not forthcoming with details of military contracts and will not release unredacted human rights assessments of the weapons sale.

    Related:

    Fracking in Western Canada Causes Most of Earthquakes in Region - Study
    Canada Conducts 10-Day NATO Military Drill in Ukraine
    Pressing State Matters: Canada Debates if Word ‘Fart’ Can Be Used in Parliament
    Canada Seeks to Buy Super Hornet Jets to Bolster North American Air Defense
    Canada's 'Illegitimate' New Anti-Russia Sanctions to Spur 'Backlash'
    Tags:
    Yemen conflict, Canadian Foriegn Ministry, Stephane Dion, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Seam
      I'M NOT proud of my Government and I hope it will be the last time they encourage a country (Saudi Arabia) for money in order to destroy another one (Yemen).
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok