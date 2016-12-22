The Stats Don't Lie: US, European Citizens Fear Migrant Crisis Keeps Worsening

People participating in the poll were asked a single question: "

How to you think the migrant situation in your country has changed during the last year?"

The majority of respondents replied that the situation had become worse, with Italy (79 percent) and France (67 percent) revealed as the biggest pessimists.

At the same time, only 19 percent of the US respondents and 16 percent of German respondents thought that the situation had gotten better; in all other countries no more than 7 percent of respondents (UK, France, Spain) shared their assessment.

The number of respondents who stated that the situation hadn’t changed at all ranged from 16 percent (Italy) to 50 percent (Poland).

Poland turned out to be a notable exception from the general trend as 50 percent of the Polish respondents said the migrant situation was unchanged while 35 percent of respondents said it had worsened, with only 6 percent claiming that things were improving.

The number of respondents who said they were uncertain was fairly negligible, with no more than 10 percent of respondents (the US) choosing this answer.

The survey was conducted by Ifop, the oldest public opinion polling company in France, from October 22 to October 26, 2016. A total of 7,043 people over 18 from France (1,004), Germany (1,000), Spain (1,001), Italy (1,002), Poland (1,012), the UK (1,012) and the US (1,012) were polled. The data selection represents the population by gender, age and location. The margin of error for the data per country is +/- 3.1% at a confidence level of 95%.