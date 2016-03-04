Moldovan Parliament to Consider Defense Minister's Resignation on March 11

The Moldovan parliament will consider the issue of the country's defense minister resignation on March 11, Parliament Speaker Andrian Candu said Friday.

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — A number of Moldovan opposition parties and public movements, mainly the Socialist Party (PSRM), are calling for the resignation of Defense Minister Anatol Salaru, who advocates the idea of Moldova's unification with Romania and accession to NATO. According to the opposition, Salaru shows irresponsibility concerning the Moldovan security.

"The Parliament took a decision that the issue of the vote of censure to Defense Minister Anatol Salaru will be considered next Friday, March 11," Candu said.

At least 51 votes of the Moldovan 101-seat parliament are necessary for the minister's resignation.

Anatol Salaru, a Romanian citizen, was appointed the Moldovan defense minister in July 2015.

In September 2015, Salaru announced plans to open the museum of Soviet occupation, having caused Moscow's strong indignation. For these purposes a Soviet T-34 tank was removed from a pedestal in Chisinau. The museum is expected to open in March, according to Salaru.