Kerry, Cuban Foreign Minister Discuss Obama's Trip to Cuba

US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Cuban counterpart discussed President Barack Obama's trip to Havana and reaffirmed their commitment to normalization of relations, State Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kirby said that Kerry would be accompanying Obama on his visit to Cuba and that the president looks forward to meeting with a wide array of Cubans, including members of civil society.

"This morning, Secretary Kerry spoke by phone with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodruqiez about President Obama's upcoming trip to Cuba," Kirby stated. "Both ministers reiterated their commitment to make the visit a success to ensuring the path to normalization continues in the positive direction that it has already taken."

Kerry, he added, expressed his disappointment to Rodriguez that scheduling issues prevented him from making a trip to Cuba ahead of Obama’s excursion to the Caribbean island nation on March 21-22.

Earlier on Thursday, White House spokesperson Josh Earnest said Obama did plan to meet with dissidents during his visit to Cuba. Obama’s trip is historic given that a US president has not stepped foot on Cuba’s shores since 1928.