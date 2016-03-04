Abolition of Visa Regime Absent From Current Russia, Iran Agenda - Official

"The issue of canceling the visa formalities on a bilateral basis is not being discussed with our Iranian partners yet," Yevgeny Ivanov told RIA Novosti in an interview.
Ivanov noted that Russian consular offices had began issuing separate categories of visas to Iranian citizens under a bilateral deal that entered into force in February. The diplomat expressed hope that the deal would extend the ties between the two countries.
Russia’s agreement with Iran to simplify visa procedures was signed in November.
