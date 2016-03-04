Almost 100 Sex Abuse Claims Filed Against UN Staff in 2015

Ninety-nine allegations of sexual abuse or exploitation were filed against UN staff members in 2015, the United Nations said in a report on Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number is a sharp increase on the 80 similar claims filed in 2014. The majority of them were filed against staff in 10 peacekeeping missions, according to a report by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Some of the allegations involved military and police personnel serving for the United Nations in 21 countries, most of them African, according to information in the report. No details on the nationalities of the staff members against whom the claims have been filed were provided in the report.

An internal UN report, leaked in spring last year, revealed that French troops deployed in the Central African Republic (CAR) as part of a 2013 peacekeeping mission had subjected boys to sexual abuse in exchange for food and money.

In January, the United Nations said it had launched an investigation into new sexual abuse claims arising from a series of similar allegations against its peacekeepers deployed in CAR.