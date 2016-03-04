Moscow 'Seriously Concerned' Over Pyongyang's Statements of Nuclear Program

Pyongyang's plan to further develop its nuclear program despite international condemnation is a very serious and complex situation.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow is seriously concerned over North Korea’s statements that it will continue the development of its nuclear program despite the UN Security Council’s resolution on imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

“Obviously there is serious concern. We are following the situation's development with the utmost attention and hope that all the countries in the region will show restraint and balance in this complex situation,” Peskov told journalists.

Earlier on Friday, the Korean Central News Agency cited the country’s foreign ministry as saying that Pyongyang had rejected the UN Security Council’s resolution on sanctions against Pyongyang and announced plans to further develop its nuclear program, claiming it would continue “as long as the hostile US policy is in place.”