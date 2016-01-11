Russia May Transfer Car Parts Manufacturing From Turkey to Serbia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that the Serbian auto industry is capable of producing details or the major Russian carmakers KAMAZ and AVTOVAZ instead of Turkey.

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Moscow is considering transferring the manufacturing of components for the major Russian carmakers KAMAZ and AVTOVAZ from Turkey to Serbia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Monday.

"Up until now, these car components were manufactured in Turkey. We believe that the Serbian [auto] industry is capable of producing them. This will also bring the Serbian economy serious financial dividends," Rogozin said.

Relations between Moscow and Ankara deteriorated following the downing of a Russian Su-24 attack aircraft over Syria by a Turkish jet on November 24.

According to Ankara, the missile was shot in response to a violation of Turkish airspace. The Russian General Staff and the Syrian Air Defense Command have both said that the Su-24 never crossed into Turkish airspace.

In December, Russia introduced a set of economic measures against Turkey in response to the incident.