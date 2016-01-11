US Sanctions on North Korea to Include Financial Transactions

Congressman said that US sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test would include financial transactions and particular businesses.

COLUMBIA (Sputnik)US sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test would include financial transactions and particular businesses, US Congressman Joe Wilson told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in South Carolina.

“It would be on financial transactions to my knowledge,” Wilson said, stressing, however, that the US involvement is very limited. ”It would also apply to specific businesses some specific businesses.”

Wilson added the country that really should be monitoring is China.

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that US Republican leadership may hold a vote on legislation introducing more sanctions against North Korea in January.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang claimed it had carried out its first hydrogen bomb test. The international community has condemned the test as provocative, and undermining stability in the region.

Following the Wednesday nuclear test, US Secretary of State John Kerry said he was in dialogue with his counterpart in Beijing to address concerns over North Korea’s behavior.