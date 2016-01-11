Russia Sees Need to Resume Six-Party Korea Nuclear Talks - Foreign Ministry

According to Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow believes it would be sensible to resume six-party talks on the North Korean nuclear issue.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Moscow believes it would be sensible to resume six-party talks on the North Korean nuclear issue, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The format includes South and North Korea, Russia, the United States, China and Japan.

"We believe that the resumption of six-party talks would be sensible at this point, because one way or the other, when negotiations were ongoing, there were no such incidents. Trouble began when they stopped," the source told RIA Novosti.