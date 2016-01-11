Register
12 March 2018
    An Ukrainian serviceman sticks an Ukrainian flag on a Humvee at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles

    US Not Planning to Vote on Sending Lethal Aid to Ukraine

    US Senator Lindsey Graham said that there is an increasing support among US legislators for sending arms to Ukraine, but US Congress is not planning to vote on this issue in the immediate future.

    US servicemen take part in a military drill in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine, on July 24, 2015
    Lethal Aid: Ukraine Likely to Renew Push for Western Weapons
    COLUMBIA (Sputnik) – The US Congress is not planning to vote on sending lethal aid to Ukraine in the near future, US Senator Lindsey Graham told Sputnik.

    “Not in the immediate future,” Graham said on the sidelines of the Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity, when asked if there is a vote coming up in the Congress on whether to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine.

    The Senator noted, however, that there is an increasing support among US legislators for sending arms to Ukraine.

    “I think there is a growing support for arming the Ukrainian defense forces, so they could better fight against the aggression I think that could actually happen,” Graham stated.

    An apartment in the residential building on Bessonova Street, destroyed in the Ukrainian army's shelling of the town of Horlivka
    US Knows Lethal Military Aid in Ukraine to Be Used Against Civilians:Expert
    The US Congress has repeatedly attempted to pressure US President Barack Obama administration to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, but the administration has rejected sending lethal armaments.

    Since the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the United States has been providing Kiev with non-lethal military assistance. In April, Washington sent 300 troops to Ukraine to train the country’s National Guard.

    On November 26, US President Barack Obama signed a 2016 defense budget bill into law. The budget provides Kiev with some $300 million in military assistance.

