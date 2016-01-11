US Not Planning to Vote on Sending Lethal Aid to Ukraine

US Senator Lindsey Graham said that there is an increasing support among US legislators for sending arms to Ukraine, but US Congress is not planning to vote on this issue in the immediate future.

© AFP 2018/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN Lethal Aid: Ukraine Likely to Renew Push for Western Weapons

COLUMBIA (Sputnik) – The US Congress is not planning to vote on sending lethal aid to Ukraine in the near future, US Senator Lindsey Graham told Sputnik.

“Not in the immediate future,” Graham said on the sidelines of the Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity, when asked if there is a vote coming up in the Congress on whether to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine.

The Senator noted, however, that there is an increasing support among US legislators for sending arms to Ukraine.

“I think there is a growing support for arming the Ukrainian defense forces, so they could better fight against the aggression I think that could actually happen,” Graham stated.

The US Congress has repeatedly attempted to pressure US President Barack Obama administration to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, but the administration has rejected sending lethal armaments.

Since the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the United States has been providing Kiev with non-lethal military assistance. In April, Washington sent 300 troops to Ukraine to train the country’s National Guard.

On November 26, US President Barack Obama signed a 2016 defense budget bill into law. The budget provides Kiev with some $300 million in military assistance.