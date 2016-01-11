Register
16:30 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A light snow falls on a tour group outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, as temperatures hover around freezing

    Thrive or Strive: Can Washington Really Adjust to a Multipolar World?

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    World
    Get short URL
    9172

    The US has become accustomed to running the world, and the country is not psychologically ready for taking a step back from this responsibility. If Washington can adjust to the new reality there is hope for global stability, if not it can result in its self-destruction, according to political analyst and journalist Stephen Kinzer.

    US and European flags float in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels 22 February 2005
    © AFP 2018/
    There's a Storm Coming? French Author Predicts New Global Century
    “In the new world, our mightiest weapon, military power, will be steadily less valuable,” Kinzer writes in his article for The Boston Globe daily.

    “To thrive in the 21st century, the United States needs a new set of tools,” he states. However, the author goes on to say that psychologically the country is not ready for it.

    Among its strongest challengers are: “a terror gang” in the Middle East, which it is unable to dislodge on its own, despite all its military might; Turkey, a NATO ally that was “long its lap dog, which ignores its pleas and goes its own way.”

    Saudi Arabia, which “launched a war without even consulting with US.”  Russia, which openly defies it.

    “Most challenging is our changing relationship with China. By mid-century, if not before, Americans will be faced with a reality we have never known: a rival that is more populous, richer, and more historically powerful than the United States,” the author states.

    US President Barack Obama stands next to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Equal Rivals? China May Push Out US as the Sole Superpower
    He further explains that the US response “to recent Chinese probes in the Pacific has been militaristic,” which suggests that its policy toward China is “stuck in the 20th-century 'us-against-them' paradigm.”

    “If we pursue this policy, the long-term victor is likely to be them, not us. During the middle and later decades of this century, the United States will not be able to prevail over China in conflicts around China’s borders. This may be difficult for Americans to grasp or accept.”

    The key to world power will become a skill the US has not developed – coalition-building among nations, as the global security challenges can only be met by nations acting together.

    The US, as it turns, has never been a team-player.

    “We are used to telling our partners what to do. In the new age, we must persuade them and accommodate their interests. This requires willingness to compromise – something to which we are unaccustomed.”

    Snow falls on an eagle emblem at the Franklin D. Roosevelt memorial in Washington DC on February 16, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    US Establishment Ponders the End of America's Post-Cold War Global Hegemony
    “Nations naturally rise and decline over the course of time,” Kinzer further explains. “Those that survive the longest, like China and Iran, do so by riding the tides of history. Americans have no experience doing that. For us the tide has always been high.”

    “Over the course of the 20th century, our power grew steadily. We became accustomed to running the world. In the future, we will not run it. Nothing in our history prepares us for this looming change in our global status. We are not psychologically ready for it.”

    All the above might result in a looming global military conflict.

    “Great wars often explode at moments of tectonic geopolitical change: when rising states challenge a long-dominant power. The conflict is set off not by a challenger, but by the dominant power, which fears losing its top-dog status.”

    And it is up for the US to decide whether to make the psychological transition to a world it does not dominate, or follow the path of self-destruction.

    “This historic inevitability may be a gift. A multipolar world is inherently more stable than one overseen by a single power,” the author finally states.

    Related:

    End of an Era: Iran-Russia Cooperation in Syria Defies US Hegemony
    Russian 'Universal Strategy on Fighting ISIL' to End US Hegemony in Mideast
    US World Hegemony Over Thanks to Russia – German Media
    Tags:
    world power, world order, coalition, multipolar world, global dominance, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok