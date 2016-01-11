British Singer David Bowie Dead at 69

According to an announcement, legendary British singer David Bowie has died at the age of 69 after an 18-month battle with cancer.

"While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief," the message reads on his Facebook account.

January 10 2016 — David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with… Опубликовано David Bowie 10 января 2016 г.

Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones, has confirmed in a Twitter posting that the singer died Sunday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron posted on Twitter that Bowie's death was "a huge loss," saying he grew up listening to and watching "the pop genius."

David Bowie, born David Robert Jones, started his career as a musician in the 1960s. Over the years, Bowie collaborated with such rock music legends as John Lennon and Brian Eno.

He has sold millions of copies of his albums and singles worldwide. In 2000, Bowie was voted the most influential musician of the century by the British magazine NME.

Bowie was ranked 29th in the 100 Greatest Britons poll by the BBC in 2002. In 2003, Bowie was awarded a knighthood, but turned it down.