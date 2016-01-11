Thailand Provides $200,000 to Syrian Refugees in Jordan, Lebanon

Thailand has disbursed $200,000 to assist the Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday.

BANGKOK (Sputnik)According to the statement, the governments of Jordan and Lebanon will receive $100,000 each to help the displaced Syrians. The refugees are currently in constant need of water, food, medicines and shelter, the statement said.

Syrian refugee camps have been operating in both countries since 2011, when the civil war between the Syrian government and numerous opposition factions, as well as extremist groups, began.

According to the World Bank, nearly 1.7 million Syrians are registered in neighboring Jordan and Lebanon.