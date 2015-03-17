‘No Evidence’ That NSA Hacked Into Network - Canadian Company Rogers

Canadian company Rogers did not find any evidence that the NSA hacked into their network, said Rogers Communications Director of Public Affairs Patricia Trott.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — There is no information linking the US National Security Agency (NSA) to hack within the Rogers Communications’ computer network, Rogers Communications Director of Public Affairs Patricia Trott told Sputnik.

“There is no evidence that the NSA has hacked our networks,” Trott said on Tuesday in response to media reports that the US spy agency has been mapping US and foreign companies’ communications.

Trott said Rogers Communications follows all legal processes and will not disclose customer information without a properly executed warrant.

“We take the privacy and security of our customers’ personal information very seriously,” Trott added.

She also noted that the company constantly monitors its networks, and uses industry recognized and widely adopted encryption and security techniques to keep customers’ information secure.

On Tuesday, Sputnik spoke to the NSA, who would not comment on its alleged foreign intelligence activities, but said the United States collects signals intelligence not to benefit US companies and economic sectors.