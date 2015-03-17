French Experts Insist Arafat Was Not Killed by Polonium Poisoning

French forensic experts conducted a second probe into Yasser Arafat's death, still shrouded in mystery, and came to a conclusion that the late Palestinian leader did not die of poisoning.

A research team from Switzerland found traces of polonium-210, a poisonous radioactive isotope, on Arafat's belongings in 2013. Experts at a center in the Swiss city of Lausanne consider these findings to be consistent with the poisoning theory.

However, researchers from France remain unconvinced pointing to the fact that polonium-210 is naturally present in humans. The newest results support their 2013 conclusion that Arafat died of natural causes. A team of Russian experts also said that radiation was not a factor in Arafat's death.

Yasser Arafat, one of the most prominent figures of the Palestinian independence movement, died in 2004 in France. Palestinians accuse Israel of poisoning him, a claim the country has repeatedly denied.