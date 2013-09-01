Obama to Use G20 Summit for Justifying Syria Attack – Pushkov

The head of Russia’s parliamentary committee on international affairs said Sunday that US President Barack Obama would use the upcoming gathering of the Group of 20 major economies in St. Petersburg to declare justification for a US attack on Syria.

MOSCOW, September 1 (RIA Novosti) – The head of Russia’s parliamentary committee on international affairs said Sunday that US President Barack Obama would use the upcoming gathering of the Group of 20 major economies in St. Petersburg to declare justification for a US attack on Syria.

“Obama will try to use the G20 summit for justifying an attack on Syria. Whatever the summit’s program would have been, it will now most likely be about Syria,” Alexei Pushkov said on Twitter. The summit is scheduled for September 5 and 6.

Obama said Saturday that his country was considering a "limited" attack on Syria.

A day before, the United States released a report saying that Syria’s government was responsible for a chemical attack that purportedly killed hundreds of civilians in a Damascus suburb late last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that allegations about the Syrian government using chemical weapons against civilians were a “provocation” to drag other countries into the conflict.

“If they say that [Syrian] government forces used weapons of mass destruction … and that they have proof of it, let them present it to the [UN] Security Council,” Putin said, referring to the United States.