Register
16:37 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    World

    Obama Seeks OK From Congress for Strike on Syria

    World
    Get short URL
    0 21

    US President Barack Obama slammed the brakes Saturday on fast-moving plans to launch a military strike on Syria, saying he would seek approval from Congress first even though he believes such action is necessary and justified.

    WASHINGTON, August 31 (RIA Novosti) – US President Barack Obama slammed the brakes Saturday on fast-moving plans to launch a military strike on Syria, saying he would seek approval from Congress first even though he believes such action is necessary and justified.

    In a statement from the White House Rose Garden, Obama said he had decided that the United States should take military action against targets in Syria, reiterating US assertions that the government of President Bashar Assad was to blame for the apparent use of chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war.

    But Obama went on to say that the decision was too important for any president to take alone and required a national debate in order for the will of the American people to be heard through the legislative branch of government.

    “Our power is rooted not just in our military might, but in our example as a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” Obama said.

    “And that’s why I’ve made a second decision: I will seek authorization for the use of force from the American people’s representatives in Congress. … We should have this debate, because the issues are too big for business as usual.”

    The United States has six warships positioned near Syria, and Obama said US military commanders assured him they are ready to launch a strike at any time.

    Obama did not respond to a question shouted by a reporter after he concluded his statement on what he would should Congress reject military action against Syria.

    While the Obama administration has made clear in recent days its view that the Assad regime is responsible for the apparent use of chemical weapons in Syria, many remain skeptical and the outcome of the looming congressional debate is difficult to predict.

    In a statement released minutes after Obama spoke, US House Speaker John Boehner, whose Republican party controls the House of Representatives, said lawmakers would debate the issue formally during the week of Sept. 9, when lawmakers are set to return from the summer break.

    Obama, a former constitutional law professor who built his own campaign for the presidency largely around criticism of his predecessor, George W. Bush, for resorting to military power in foreign affairs without consulting Congress, said he did not think UN approval of a strike on Syria was needed.

    “I’m confident in the case our government has made without waiting for UN inspectors,” he said. “I’m comfortable going forward without the approval of a United Nations Security Council that, so far, has been completely paralyzed and unwilling to hold Assad accountable.”

    Russia has insisted since the start of the conflict in Syria two years ago that any outside intervention in the conflict would be permissible only if approved by the UN Security Council. Moscow has faced scathing US criticism for blocking, together with China, US-led efforts to win UN backing for an intervention.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Saturday described US arguments that Assad’s forces were behind the apparent use of chemical weapons as “utter nonsense” and said Moscow was “sure” they were used by rebel forces as a “provocation” to draw the United States into the Syrian conflict.

    Obama acknowledged that not all countries agreed with the United States on who was to blame for the chemical weapons use and how it should be addressed, though he said that “privately” Washington had received expressions of support from “friends.”

    Obama’s announcement Saturday marked an extraordinary turn of events capping an eight-day stretch that saw Washington switch from demanding Syria let UN inspectors examine sites of chemical weapons use to saying it was too late for that and ramping up plans for a military strike on Syrian targets.

    Those plans were thrown into dramatic and unexpected disarray on Thursday when British Prime Minister David Cameron, who until then had been at the forefront of calls for military action in Syria, failed to win a vote in the House of Commons authorizing such a move.

    Obama acknowledged the impact the British vote had had on decision-making in Washington, saying many in the United States were taken aback “when the parliament of our closest ally failed to pass a resolution” allowing Cameron to join the United States in action against Syria.

    But he stressed that his administration’s position on what happened in Syria and how it should be dealt with is unwavering.

    “Just as I will take this case to Congress, I will also deliver this message to the world: While the UN investigation has some time to report on its findings, we will insist that an atrocity committed with chemical weapons is not simply investigated, it must be confronted.”

    He said he is “looking forward” to the debate with Congress on Syria and called on lawmakers to back his administration’s case for limited military action against Syria, which he said was needed to preserve US security and uphold US values.

     

    Tags:
    Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, chemical weapons, US Congress, UN Security Council, John Boehner, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, David Cameron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok