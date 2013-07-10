Main News of July 10

WORLD
*Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that the evidence indicating the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian opposition had been analyzed by Russian experts in line with strict international standards
* Former CIA employee Edward Snowden, who is wanted in the United States for leaking secret state surveillance programs, has denied supplying information to the Russian or Chinese governments, according to a report in Britain’s Guardian newspaper
RUSSIA
* Russia’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved amendments to enable prosecutors to access individuals’ medical information without their consent
