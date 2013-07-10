Russian Fashion Design on Display in NY

Work by the prominent Russian fashion designer Slava Zaitsev is currently on display at the exhibition “RetroSpective” at the Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, according to the Russian American Heritage Foundation.

“RetroSpective” described on FIT’s website as “spanning 250 years of fashion” features a design from Zaitsev's 2004 “Invasion” collection, alongside other work by celebrated international designers such as Alexander McQueen and Yoshiki Hishinuma, while also displaying clothes from as far back as the 18th century.

According to the Russian American Heritage Foundation, Zaitsev’s work is “the first Russian costume piece to be introduced into the permanent collection at the Museum at FIT.”

Zaitsev began his design career in the 1960s and was the first Soviet designer permitted to label his own clothing, according to a 1988 New York Times profile. Raisa Gorbacheva also wore his designs, the paper reported.

RetroSpective runs at the FIT museum until Nov. 16.