Belarusian Faces 4 Years in Prison for Home Porn Videos

MOSCOW, July 10 (RIA Novosti) – A Belarusian married couple’s thriving amateur porn business was abruptly interrupted after investigators discovered their salacious performances posted online, Minsk police said in a statement.

The production and distribution of pornographic material is a criminal offense in Belarus, an autocratic former Soviet state that is frequently referred to in international media as “the last dictatorship in Europe.”

The couple, who had begun their foray into pornography by uploading home videos and photos to a specialized website, was planning to go to Moscow to meet with a fan who had offered to pay them “considerable recompense,” according to the statement, posted on the police website on Tuesday.

The Muscovite, who had “transferred money to the account listed and seen for himself the freedom and imaginative fantasies of the married couple, invited them to provide him with sexual services,” the statement said, adding that the couple’s “rosy plans” were ruined by officers from Minsk’s narcotics and human-trafficking squads.

The husband has been charged with producing and distributing pornographic materials, which in Belarus is punishable by up to four years in prison. It was unclear whether the wife was facing any charges.

Before their sexual escapades earned them an invitation to the Russian capital, the couple had previously been encouraged by a Norwegian to broaden their repertoire, police said.

“One visitor to the site, a resident of Norway, became interested in the ‘work’ of the exhibitionists and suggested that they make more porn films, featuring not only the couple but other young people too. The generous foreigner promised to compensate them by bringing them to Norway to engage in prostitution and appear in professional porn films,” the statement said.

“The head of the family tackled the task with diligence,” getting two friends involved with the amateur movies, together with a young woman he met on the Internet, the police said. “And while the young men may have performed out of sheer enthusiasm, the young lady was also tempted by the prospect of going to Norway in exchange for a modest sum.”

The husband uploaded the new footage onto the site as well, but this time he decided to capitalize on his efforts, putting the content behind a paywall and charging viewers “a fairly large sum of money in a foreign currency,” the statement said.