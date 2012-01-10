Group takes over radio station in Athens, airs support for extremists

Some 20 anarchists were detained by police on Tuesday after they illegally took control of a studio in a radio station in Athens and went on the air in support of several members of an extremist group currently under trial.

On Tuesday afternoon, the group entered the Flash news agency and voiced their support for eight members of the Revolutionary Struggle, considered in Greece to be an extremist group, who have been accused of organizing several large blasts in Athens, as well as firing a mortar at the U.S. Embassy in the Greek capital.

According to local television, the anarchists have been taken to a police station in the Attica district of Athens.

A crowd of around 100 people have gathered near the police station and are protesting against the arrests.

Police plan to charge the anarchists with propagandizing terrorism.