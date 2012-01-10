Russian couple missing on Mont Blanc found dead

A Russian couple who went missing during an attempted ascent of Mont Blanc were found dead on Tuesday, a French police spokesperson said.

Tatyana and Mikhail Zakharov, who arrived in Geneva on December 23 to climb Mont Blanc, did not return to Moscow as scheduled, on January 6. The couple was last seen on December 29, shortly before the ascent.

“They were found this morning,” the spokesman said. “The weather was very bad and their tent was snowed under.”

An officer at the Russian embassy in Paris said the bodies would be returned to Russia.

A police spokesman earlier said the season was not favorable for the ascent, and the Russians were the only climbers who decided to go ahead with the attempt.