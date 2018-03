Syria will hold a national referendum on a new constitution at the “start of March” 2012, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday in a televised address at Damascus University.

“When the constitutional committee has finished its preparations for the constitution project, a referendum will be held,” Assad said.

The committee could finish its work by the middle of January according to statements from several sources within it.