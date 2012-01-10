Tymoshenko can’t pay $187 mln damages to Naftogaz - daughter

Daughter of Yulia Tymoshenko, Yevheniya, said the court decision requiring the jailed Ukrainian ex-premier to pay losses to Ukraine's Naftogaz company was impossible to execute, Tymoshenko's website said.

Daughter of Yulia Tymoshenko, Yevgeniya, said the court decision requiring the jailed Ukrainian ex-premier to pay losses to Ukraine's Naftogaz company was impossible to execute, Tymoshenko's website said.

“We have never had the financial opportunities to pay such an amount, it is impossible. This is what the regime wants but that does not mean it will happen,” Yevheniya told the Ukrainian TV channel TVi.

In October, Tymoshenko was found guilty of the abuse of office when she signed gas deals with Russia in 2009. She has been sentenced to seven years in jail and ordered to pay $187 million in damages to the Naftogaz company. Tymoshenko said the charges against her were President Viktor Yanukovych's political revenge, which he has denied.

In December, Ihor Kost, former head of the claims department at Naftogaz, said the company had not calculated the damages. They were assessed by the prosecutors who then suggested that Naftogaz demand these damages in court.

Tymoshenko's husband has applied for political asylum in the Czech Republic.