Aung San Suu Kyi confirms she will take part in elections

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi has confirmed she will run for a parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections in April, reported the Associated Press.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner said during a party meeting that she would be seeking a seat in suburban Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city and her hometown, Party spokesman Nyan Win said Tuesday.

Aung San Suu Kyi formally registered with the country’s election commission along with her party, the National League for Democracy, to participate in parliamentary elections. However, she refrained from making statements about the election.

In early January this year the party was finally approved for participation in the elections in what is seen as a sign that the new government is easing years of repression in the country.