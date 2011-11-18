Main News of November 18

WORLD
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts may soon accept Tehran’s invitation to inspect Iran’s nuclear facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's Cabinet won a second confidence vote in parliament to secure its right to tackle the country's deepening financial crisis
Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili described a European parliament resolution on Georgia that dubs Russia an illegal military occupant as “historical”
RUSSIA
Amnesty International criticized a bill that it said would “fuel discrimination against the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community” in Russia’s second city of St. Petersburg
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said he did not rule out the Eurasian Economic Union, a new entity meant to promote further cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, would be formed in 2015
