Italy's new Cabinet wins second confidence vote

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's Cabinet won a second confidence vote in parliament on Friday to secure its right to tackle the country's deepening financial crisis.

Lawmakwers voted 556-61 for Monti's government, which includes no professional politicians. On Thursday, the Italian Senate voted for Monti’s Cabinet by 281-25.

Monti, an ex-EU commissioner, was appointed as Italy’s prime minister on Sunday after the resignation of the 75-year-old Silvio Berlusconi, who stepped down after parliament approved new austerity measures demanded by the European Union to help trim Italy’s massive 1.9-trillion-euro debt.

Earlier Berlusconi said his People of Freedom party would entirely support Monti’s government.