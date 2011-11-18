Dozen countries join in on Iran Six resolution

Italy, Japan and 10 other countries joined in on the draft resolution by the Iran Six that is expected to be submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors on Friday.

The resolution drawn up by the Iran Six, which includes Russia, the United States, China, Britain, France and Germany, calls on the country to provide access for UN inspectors and cooperate with the IAEA.

Italy, Japan, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, the Czech Republic and Sweden joined the draft resolution as co-sponsors.

The draft could be submitted by the Board of Governors or be put to a vote. A simple majority is required for the resolution to pass if it is put to a vote. There are 35 members on the council.

The members of the Board of Governors have also been discussing IAEA chief Yukiya Amano’s report on North Korea and Syria’s nuclear weapons programs, a plan to provide nuclear security and other issues.