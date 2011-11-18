Hundreds arrested as Occupy protests mark ‘day of action’

More than 200 Occupy Wall Street protesters were arrested in New York on Thursday as a part of a “Day of Action” to mark the movement’s two-month anniversary.

Solidarity rallies took place throughout the United States.

Thousands of protestors marched through New York’s financial district amid heavy police presence in an attempt to delay the opening of the stock exchange and prevent traders from getting to work.

The event also included demonstrations at subway stations during rush hour and a sit-in on the roadway near the Brooklyn Bridge. At Zuccotti Park, the hotbed of the movement, activists briefly removed barricades surrounding the area.

Several people were injured as activists clashed with baton-wielding police. Images on the internet have been circulating of a man with a bloodied face and of a woman being dragged across the sidewalk by a police officer.

New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said eight officers were injured, and one was left with a lacerated hand.

Arrests were also made in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Portland.