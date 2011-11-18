Idaho man charged with attempt on U.S. president’s life

A 21-year-old resident of the U.S. state of Idaho has been charged with trying to assassinate U.S. President Barack Obama, the CNN reported.

Oscar Ramiro Ortega-Hernandez is accused of firing shots at the White House on November 11, including some that hit the building near the residence area where Obama and his family live, the CNN said citing a complaint document made public after the suspect's initial court hearing on Thursday.

One bullet hit a window and was stopped by bulletproof glass, and another was found on the White House exterior, according to a Secret Service report.

President Obama and first lady were out of town at the time of the shooting, attending an APEC summit in Honolulu.

“Investigators found a semi-automatic rifle, several boxes of ammunition and nine spent shell casings in a car owned by Ortega-Hernandez that was parked several blocks away on the lawn of the National Institute of Peace,” the CNN said.

Ortega-Hernandez was arrested in Pennsylvania on Wednesday after an extensive police manhunt. He will be prosecuted in Washington D.C.

The suspect, who allegedly called Obama “the anti-Christ,” may face life in prison if found guilty. He already has a substantial arrest record in several U.S. states.