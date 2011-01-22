Fritzl 'house of horrors' in Austria to be demolished

The house where Austrian man imprisoned his daughter in a purpose-built dungeon for 24 years and fathered seven children with her is to be demolished, local media said on Saturday.

The 'house of horrors' is located in the northern Austrian town of Amstetten. No date has been yet set. The demolition is likely to occur at night to deter media attention, local authorities said.

Fritzl, 74, known as "Monster of Amstetten" was sentenced to life in March 2009 after pleading guilty to all charges including rape and incest.

The Austrian locked his daughter Elisabeth in a soundproof basement at the family home shortly after she turned 18.

Over the next 24 years, Fritzl used her as his sex slave, raping her over 3,000 times. He also fathered seven children with her. Three of the children were adopted by Fritzl, while three remained in the basement.

Fritzl was accused of murdering the seventh child, a boy, who died shortly after birth in the basement, and received no medical treatment. He burned the body in an incinerator shortly after its birth. An eighth child miscarried.

VIENNA, January 22 (RIA Novosti)