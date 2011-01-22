Poland to reconstruct fatal Smolensk crash on government jet

Poland plans to use its second government Tu-154 plane to reconstruct the crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski, a deputy head of the Polish investigation commission said.

The Tu-154 plane that crashed near Smolensk, in western Russia, in April, was carrying then Polish President Kaczynski and other senior Polish officials to a ceremony to honor Polish officers killed by Soviet secret police in 1940.

After the April crash, the plane remains the only vehicle of this type at the disposal of the 36th Special Aviation Regiment of the Polish Air Force, which transports high-level Polish officials.

"This will be a flight to confirm several moments, in particular if the crew could have taken any actions after the order "Cancel the approach" and find out the reasons why they failed to have performed these actions," Miroslav Grokhovsky said.

He said security will be stepped up during the experiment, without providing further details. TVN24 television said the experts will not try to reconstruct the weather conditions during the crash.

Russia's aviation authorities released a report last week citing pilot error as the main cause of the tragedy, which killed Kaczynski and 95 others near Smolensk. Polish experts and officials criticized the report, claiming it lacked evidence.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the following day that Poland might have to turn to international agencies if the two sides fail to agree on the causes of the crash.

