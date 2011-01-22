Iran Six 'disappointed' by nuclear talks in Istanbul

The EU's foreign policy chief said the six world powers are 'disappointed' as the two-day nuclear talks with Iran have ended with no breakthrough.

The meeting of the Iran Six in Istanbul saw no progress with Tehran rejecting calls to cease uranium enrichment and allow improved UN monitoring of Iran's nuclear activities.

"The results of the talks have disappointed us, we are waiting for new proposals from Iran and will accept no preconditions," NTV television quoted Catherine Ashton as saying.

"Our doors remain open but Iran is not ready for this," she said.

The world powers planned to hold "detailed and constructive discussions" and expected Iran to give a "pragmatic and positive answer." However, the talks "have ended with no progress," Ashton said.

"The negotiation process can be continued if Iran gives a positive answer to our proposals. Now we want to hear the Iranian response," TRT television quoted her as saying.

The EU foreign policy chief said no new negotiations were planned and no date for another meeting had been set.

However, earlier Turkish media said citing Iranian representatives that the talks will be continued.

The Turkish media reports also said the talks in Istanbul were held in a "positive atmosphere" and "insignificant progress was reached which helped to avoid a failure."

The West, led by the United States, suspects Iran of pursuing a secret nuclear weapons program, but the Islamic Republic, under a few sets of international sanctions already, insists it needs nuclear power only for civilian purposes.

The Iran Six, which comprises Russia, the United States, China, Britain, France and Germany, has been trying since 2003 to convince Iran to halt its uranium enrichment program and to alleviate concerns about its nuclear ambitions.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Saeed Jalili has once again called on the international community to respect Iran's right to civilian nuclear energy.

"Any agreement of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the international community must be based on this right," he said concluding the Istanbul talks on Saturday.

ANKARA, January 22 (RIA Novosti)