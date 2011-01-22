Russian ombudsman investigates another adopted child abuse case

Russian children rights ombudsman Pavel Astakhov on Saturday elaborated on one more case of abuse of a Russian boy adopted by U.S. parents.

Astakhov said in late December he received a letter from a woman who has seen a TV show in which a certain Jessica Bigley from Anchorage, Alaska, unveiled her methods of upbringing her recalcitrant son, such as pouring cold water over him and mouth washing with hot pepper sauce.

Astakhov said his service has finally identified the boy. It is Daniil Bukharov from Magadan and the actions of his adoptive U.S. mum must be regarded as cruel treatment.

Bigley is due to be tried on the 28th of this month.

Russia is one of the largest sources of adoptions for U.S. families, accounting for about 10 percent of foreign adoptions. The mistreatment of Russian children adopted in the United States has attracted public attention in recent months as a result of a number of highly publicized incidents.

In April, a 7-year-old boy was placed alone on a one-way flight to Moscow by his U.S. adoptive mother with a note claiming he was "psychopathic."

Following the case, Russia threatened to prohibit child adoptions by U.S. citizens until the countries sign an intergovernmental agreement guaranteeing the rights of adopted children.

