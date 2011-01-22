One killed, four injured in mine blast in Georgia

One miner was killed and another four received injuries as a blast struck a coal mine in western Georgia on early Saturday, the Imedi TV channel said.

The explosion occurred in the Mindeli mine of the city of Tkibuli at 00.10 a.m. local time and, according to preliminary data, was caused by gas leak.

The injured miners were transferred to hospital in Tbilisi.

The Mindeli mine has been operating since 1973. In 2010, two explosions took place there. All the incidents were caused by violation of safety rules.

TBILISI, January 22 (RIA Novosti)