Japanese cargo spacecraft successfully blasts off to ISS

Japan successfully launched its second-ever unmanned cargo ship to the International Space Station (ISS) early Saturday morning, the Japanese space agency JAXA said.

The HTV2 spacecraft, called Kounotori 2 (Japanese for 'white stork') lifted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 2:37 p.m. local time (05.37 GMT).

The spacecraft will deliver nearly 4,000 kg of scientific gear, crew provisions, spare parts and computers to the ISS. If everything goes according to plan, Kounotori 2 will arrive at the station on January 27.

The liftoff of the HTV2 on a H-2B carrier rocket was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was delayed because of thick clouds predicted over the launch pad.

