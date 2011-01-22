Death toll from Brazilian mudslide hits 767

The death toll from the severe storms and mudslides in the southeastern Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro has reached 767, local authorities said.

About 400 residents are still unaccounted for - some believed to be buried.

Rescuers have been struggling to reach some isolated areas since the country's worst natural disaster in decades hit the state on January 11. According to official figures, the disaster has affected some 70,000 people, and 20,000 of them had to leave their homes.

Despite the poor state of the roads in the region, most areas can now be reached by vehicles.

The cities of Nova Friburgo and Teresopolis are hardest hit by the disaster.

President Dilma Rousseff on Friday released $239 million to Nova Friburgo.

The total aid released by the federal government to the damaged state of Rio de Janeiro reached $658 million.

