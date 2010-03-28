Saudi Arabia sees 333% population boom over 34 years

The population of Saudi Arabia has more than tripled over the past 34 years, the Al-Hayat daily said on Sunday, quoting a report issued by the country's state statistics department.

The report showed the pace of population growth in Saudi Arabia was one of the highest in the world. The country's population has risen by 333% in the period of 1975-2009, from some 7 million to around 25 million, of which some 18 million are Saudi citizens and other 7 million are foreigner workers. About 70% of Saudi residents (13.3 million) are under 34 years of age, the report said.

The demographic boom in Saudi Arabia has reportedly caused problems in social and economic spheres. Although high revenues from oil exports allow the country's government to invest in the spheres, the unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia remains high, with the figure standing at around 450,000.

Some experts say the country's authorities should introduce measures to control birth rates to prevent the further worsening of the situation. However, such moves would most probably face opposition in the Islamic world, where families with many children are common.

RIYADH, March 28 (RIA Novosti)