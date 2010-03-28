Ukraine's foreign minister names areas of cooperation with Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kostyantyn Hryshchenko said on Sunday that civilian nuclear power engineering, aircraft-building, transport and agriculture were priority areas of cooperation with Russia.

Hryshchenko was quoted by the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency as saying that Ukraine's pressing short-term problems, as well as medium-and long-term issues could not be resolved without cooperation with Russia in these areas.

The minister said that a top priority task for Ukraine's incumbent authorities was to restore partnership and friendly relations with Russia.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Thursday his government was ready to work to repair damage caused to relations with Russia by the previous 'Orange' presidency of Viktor Yushchenko.

"Restoring full-fledged relations with Russia is our goal," he said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. "You have already outlined various projects and we have brought new proposals for your government."

"We could significantly intensify work on agreements and sign them, proving we are ready for constructive work," Azarov added.

Azarov became prime minister earlier this month after his ally, Viktor Yanukovych, won presidential polls to replace Yushchenko, whose hostile course toward Russia had badly damaged relations between the two neighboring states. Yanukovych has promised Ukrainians a more balanced foreign policy, including better ties with Russia.

KIEV, March 28 (RIA Novosti)